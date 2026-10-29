October is gradually coming to an end, and there are only a few days left until November 1. For many Ukrainians, this month will bring not only a noticeable drop in temperature and the first substantial heating bills, but also a number of important changes. Some of these changes concern pensions and social benefits; others relate to employee retention rules and the extension of mobilization; and still others affect utility rates, bank operations, and even the shipment of packages abroad. Traditionally, some changes take effect on the first day of the month, while others have specific deadlines that are worth knowing so you don’t miss them.

So what awaits Ukrainians starting November 1, 2026, and what changes are being implemented? UA.News took a closer look at the issue. Read more in our article.

Pensions, subsidies, and other payments: what’s in store for recipients

Let’s start with the most sensitive issue—money. The main news for retirees: as of November 1, 2026, there will be no general recalculation or across-the-board increase in pensions. The main indexation took place back in March, and benefit amounts will remain at the same level until the end of the year. The minimum old-age pension remains at 2,595 UAH, while the guaranteed minimum payment for non-working retirees with work experience is 4,213 UAH.

However, this does not mean that the amounts will remain exactly the same for all retirees. Age-based supplements, which are calculated automatically, remain in effect. Those aged 70 to 74 receive an additional 300 UAH per month; those aged 75 to 79 receive 456 UAH; and those aged 80 and older receive 570 UAH.

If a person reaches one of these age milestones in November, the supplement amount will be automatically adjusted, and the person will receive the increased amount. There is no need to contact the Pension Fund regarding this; everything happens automatically and without any applications. There is only one condition: the total pension amount, including all supplements, must not exceed 10,340 UAH. If the pension exceeds this limit, the age-based supplement will not be granted.

It’s also worth mentioning housing subsidies. The Pension Fund conducted a mass recalculation of housing subsidies for the 2026–2027 heating season back in October, so most recipients have already had their benefits automatically recalculated. In November, people will begin receiving payments for October, but these will already take heating costs into account.

Those who have been receiving a subsidy for more than one year and whose eligibility circumstances have not changed do not need to resubmit documents. However, if you are applying for the subsidy for the first time, rent your home and pay for utilities yourself, or if your family composition or financial situation has changed, you will need to contact the Pension Fund in person. The deadline is November 30, 2026. If you meet this deadline, the subsidy—provided you are eligible—will be granted starting from the beginning of the heating season, that is, October 1. If you apply later, the subsidy will be calculated starting from the month the application is submitted.

Also, the “Winter Support” program ends in November; under this program, certain categories of vulnerable citizens receive a one-time payment of 19,400 UAH per household. The application period ends on October 30, so throughout November, people who have already been approved for the payment should receive the funds in their accounts. This includes single pensioners, people with disabilities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), subsidy recipients, and large families living in communities in areas where hostilities have taken place or are currently ongoing.

Regarding IDPs, the amount of living assistance for internally displaced persons remains unchanged in November: 2,000 UAH per month for adults and 3,000 UAH for children and people with disabilities. Payments will continue during the sixth six-month period, which began on September 1, 2026, and will last until February 28, 2027. Those who receive assistance automatically and whose information has not changed do not need to take any action.



Reservations and Mobilization: New Rules for Businesses

One of the most discussed topics in recent weeks has been changes to the rules governing the deferment of employees subject to military service. First, on October 26, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization for the 21st time, adding another 90 days. The new terms extend through January 29, 2027, and the laws themselves take effect on October 31. This means that all current regulations regarding mobilization, military registration, and deferrals remain in effect without change until the end of January.

Second, on October 23, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that changes the approach to reserving employees at critically important enterprises. The main change is a revision of the quotas. For enterprises in the energy sector and the defense-industrial complex, the maximum exemption rate is now 95% of employees subject to military service, rather than 100%, as was previously the case or proposed in the initial drafts of the documents. At the same time, specialists directly involved in the production of defense contracts or emergency repair work are eligible for full, 100% exemption.

In addition, the government has established a Coordination Center to review the criteria for critically important enterprises. This means that some companies that were granted critical-importance status under the old rules may have to re-qualify, while others, conversely, will be able to claim exemptions for their employees. For businesses, this is a signal: it’s not time to let your guard down; the rules may be revised, and you need to follow updates very closely. The specific mechanisms and details of the new system are expected to be announced by December 1, so November will be a month of active preparation for these changes.

Electricity, Gas, and Heating

Rates

Now, let’s talk about utility bills, which concern virtually every Ukrainian family as the cold weather sets in. The good news: there will be no sharp jump in electricity rates starting November 1. For most residential consumers, the price remains at 4.32 UAH per kilowatt-hour—and this is no coincidence, as the government has extended the fixed price through at least April 30, 2027.

For those who heat their homes with electricity and have properly registered this, the preferential rate remains in effect. Up to 2,000 kilowatt-hours per month, electricity costs 2.64 UAH per kilowatt-hour, and any consumption above this limit is charged at the standard rate of 4.32 UAH. Important: Simply using a heater does not automatically entitle you to the discount. The electric heating system must be officially registered and listed in the distribution system operator’s records. If in doubt, it’s best to check your status with your service provider in advance.

The situation with natural gas is also stable—at least for “Naftogaz” customers who have chosen the “Fixed” rate plan. The price remains at 7.96 UAH per cubic meter and is valid through April 30, 2027. Price increases may affect those served by other suppliers or who have chosen a market-based rate, so it’s worth checking the terms of your contract before paying your bill. Gas distribution fees may be listed separately on your bills—these depend on your region and the gas distribution network operator.

As for heating, there is no single nationwide date for turning it on. In some places, heating is already on, while in other cities it hasn’t been turned on yet. Local authorities make this decision based on the weather: typically, heating is turned on when the average daily temperature stays at +8°C or below for three consecutive days. In some cities, heating began as early as October; in others, it will start in November. In any case, heating charges will appear on November bills, and the subsidy is intended to help those for whom these amounts are unaffordable.



Packages to the EU: New Rules and Additional Costs

Those who send packages to European Union countries should also prepare for changes. Starting November 1, 2026, new mandatory EU requirements for international mail shipments will take effect. The main change is an additional fee for customs processing—the so-called “Handling Fee”—of €2 for each item listed on the customs declaration. This fee will be automatically added to the cost of the shipment when processing a package through “Ukrposhta” or “Nova Poshta,” and it will need to be paid along with other customs duties.

However, it’s not just about the money. The EU is also introducing requirements for product digital identifiers (PIDs). This means that each item in a shipment will need to have a unique digital code, which will allow customs authorities to process information more quickly and accurately. For the average person who occasionally sends a gift to relatives abroad, this may seem like unnecessary red tape, but for entrepreneurs, online stores, and sellers on marketplaces, this is a very significant change that requires adaptation.

The new rules apply to all 27 EU countries, so if you’re planning to send a package in November, it’s best to check the details in advance at a post office or on the operators’ official websites.

Oschadbank’s

Banking Fees

It’s also worth mentioning the changes related to banking services. Starting November 1, 2026, the state-owned Oschadbank will introduce a fee for maintaining inactive checking accounts that aren’t linked to a bank card. The monthly fee will be 150 UAH. If you have such accounts, you should check their status and either reactivate them or close them to avoid paying unnecessary fees. This change applies only to accounts that are not in use, so it will not affect active customers.



Curfew and Security in Donetsk Oblast

For residents of Donetsk Oblast, the curfew schedule will change starting November 1. Throughout the entire territory of the region controlled by Ukraine—with the exception of the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities—the curfew will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. In practice, this means that people will only be allowed to move about on the streets for five hours a day—from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities, the previous curfew schedule—from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.—remains in effect for now. This decision is attributed to deteriorating security conditions and intensified Russian shelling.

“Schoolchild’s

Package” and Energy Security

Another important deadline concerns schoolchildren. November 1 marks the deadline for submitting applications for the “Schoolchild’s Package” state aid in the amount of 5,000 UAH for each child who started first grade in 2026. You can submit an application through the “Diya” app by selecting the appropriate service and child. If a family has two first-graders, the assistance is paid separately for each child. Parents who have not yet applied for the payment should act quickly, as the application period closes on November 1.



In addition, the second phase of accepting applications for small business assistance in the field of energy sustainability will run from November 2 to 27. Business owners can receive between 15,000 and 30,000 UAH, depending on the number of employees. The funds can be used for generators, charging stations, inverters, batteries, or solar panels. Applications are accepted through “Diyu.”

In summary, November 2026, fortunately, will not bring Ukrainians any shocking changes, such as a sharp rise in utility rates or a mass cancellation of social benefits. However, it requires attention to detail: don’t miss the deadlines for submitting subsidy applications, check your bank accounts, familiarize yourself with the new reservation rules (if you’re an entrepreneur or subject to military service), and take into account the new fees when sending packages to the EU. For residents of frontline regions, adhering to safety measures remains as critical as ever. The war in Ukraine, unfortunately, continues, and almost all changes are connected to it in one way or another.

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