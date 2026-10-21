Moldova is considering relocating Ukrainian border crossing points to its territory due to attacks by Russia

Moldova is considering moving Ukrainian checkpoints onto its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.

According to the head of Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to regular Russian attacks on Ukraine’s border regions, Moldova has withdrawn its border guards and customs officers from four checkpoints located on Ukrainian territory.

Chisinau is currently negotiating with Kyiv regarding the deployment of Ukrainian border guards on Moldovan territory. The discussions focus on establishing joint border control.

Misaïl-Nikitin emphasized that such measures should help minimize the danger to personnel and reduce the risks posed by Russian attacks near the Moldovan state border.

According to the minister, agreements have already been reached with the Ukrainian side regarding two border checkpoints.

“As I’ve already said, there are currently two border checkpoints based on agreements reached with the Ukrainian side. Of course, in the future, in the medium term, we will analyze other checkpoints as well, depending on the level of risk posed by incidents that have already occurred,” emphasized Daniela Misail-Nikitin.

Thus, Moldova may consider relocating other Ukrainian border crossing points as well, but the relevant decisions will depend on an assessment of the security situation and risks near the border.

The Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that these are the minimum necessary measures to mitigate the threats associated with Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Moldovan Interior Minister Daniela Misail-Nikitin, according to NewsMaker.

In Moldova, near the village of Vasilke in the Soroca District, two officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were detained after crossing the border on the Dniester River during an operation to apprehend a Ukrainian citizen. This is the second such incident in the last seven days.

Read us on