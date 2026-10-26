Moldova will introduce joint control at two more border crossings with Ukraine

Moldova is ready to expand joint border control to two more border crossing points with Ukraine. This should strengthen border security.

“Together, we are strengthening security at the border crossings. I welcome Moldova’s readiness to launch joint control at two more border crossing points,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi during a joint briefing with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan.

In addition, the main construction work on the temporary Yampil–Coseuți bridge is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. To this end, it is also necessary to obtain the necessary permits for the construction of an access road.

Source: Ukrinform

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed on military-technical cooperation, including the exchange of expertise in the field of defense. Ukraine has also proposed expanding cooperation within the framework of the demining coalition.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

Moldova decided to declare a Russian embassy employee persona non grata after a Russian attack drone violated the country’s airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the incident and held Russia responsible for it. President Maia Sandu also spoke of a threat to the safety of citizens.

Read us on