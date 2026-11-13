A monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church—Moscow Patriarchate has permanently lost the right to use two churches at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeals has definitively denied the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate’s request to restore its right to use two churches on the grounds of the Upper Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The churches in question are the Cathedral of the Dormition and the Refectory Church, along with the Refectory Hall.

“On November 12, 2026, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal filed by the UOC monastery in case No. 910/423/23 regarding the removal of obstacles to the use of the Cathedral of the Dormition and the Refectory Church, along with the Refectory Hall, on the grounds of the Upper Lavra. The decision is final and has already entered into legal force,” she noted.

As the Deputy Prime Minister recalled, the UOC monastery sought a court order to restore access to the aforementioned buildings for the purpose of holding divine services and religious rites, insisting that the usage agreements remained in effect.

On June 13, 2023, the Kyiv Commercial Court dismissed the claim, after which the monastery filed an appeal. The appellate court upheld the decision in favor of the “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” National Reserve.

The monastery had been using the Assumption Cathedral and the Refectory Church, along with the Refectory Hall, under two agreements for temporary, free use dated June 17, 2016. These agreements expired on December 31, 2022. The National Reserve had notified the monastery in advance of the expiration of the agreements and warned that it would not renew them.

In January 2023, a commission conducted an inventory and technical inspection of both buildings and formalized their return to the reserve. The legal dispute over the use of these churches has been ongoing since 2023.

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