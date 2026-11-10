MONATIK explained whether he plans to take his family out of Kyiv due to the situation in the city

Dmytro Monatik said that when discussing their future life in Kyiv with his wife, he is most concerned about their sons. The couple hopes the situation in the capital will improve, but they are currently unsure about how events will unfold.

The singer recalled his trips to Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Sumy. While on tour, he saw the conditions in which people live in these cities. Previously, according to the artist, these hardships seemed far removed from Kyiv. Now, however, his family’s home city is also experiencing disruptions in electricity, water, and heat.

“As a father, I’m very worried about the children in Kyiv today. We talk, we think, we hope for something—for some kind of improvement. I don’t know if it will happen or not,” MONATIK shared.



The singer hasn’t announced a final decision about moving. According to Dmytro, it’s hard for him to imagine a better city for his family than Kyiv. At the same time, when he and his wife discuss whether to stay, his first thought is about how the children are faring here right now.

“We love Kyiv. A better city? Well, I don’t know—this is our city, the city of my family, of each of us. But it’s extremely difficult for the children here. Extremely. It’s not a place for children right now,” the artist said.

The singer spoke about this in an interview with Natalia Tur for the “Tour with the Stars” project.

Residents of the capital responded to Klitschko’s call to leave Kyiv with memes.

Alina Blazhkevich, a star of “Women’s Quarter,” decided to leave Kyiv.

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