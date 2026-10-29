UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Russian Ambassador Gleb Desyatnikov as Assistant for Mine Action and Police Affairs in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Ukraine has opposed this decision.

Georgiy Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that this appointment undermines trust in the United Nations.

According to him, after more than ten years of Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world, yet a representative of Russia—which is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine—has been appointed to lead the UN’s mine action efforts.

Tykhyi also emphasized that this decision once again raises questions about the legitimacy of Russia’s occupation of the Soviet Union’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Source: Georgiy Tykhyi (social media platform X).

On October 7, the UN Security Council in New York held the fifth round of non-binding indicative voting in the process of selecting a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán consider running for the position of UN Secretary-General.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the idea of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of UN Secretary-General: ““I am convinced that, as UN Secretary-General, Viktor Orbán would undoubtedly employ his masterful skills of veto and blackmail—which he has honed over the years by derailing key EU decisions,” Sibiga wrote on social media platform X.”

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