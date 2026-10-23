The Language Ombudswoman has appealed to the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding the use of Russian during the conflict in Kyiv

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, sent inquiries to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) following a conflict involving gunfire in Kyiv, during which their employees allegedly spoke Russian. The ombudswoman asked the security services to explain the situation and reminded them of the requirements of language legislation.

According to the language ombudswoman, the requests were prompted by a widely circulated video of the incident. She emphasized that employees of state institutions must comply with the law, and that management must regularly remind staff of the relevant regulations.

“Employees of state institutions must know and comply with the requirements of the law, and management must regularly remind staff of the relevant regulations,” Ivanovska emphasized.

She reported that the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) responded promptly to the inquiries and commented on the situation. Currently, the security services are conducting internal investigations, and employees are being reminded of the requirements of language legislation.

“They are conducting internal investigations, and (as we anticipated) it is hardly possible to publicly disclose the names and specific details regarding the employees of these state institutions,” Ivanovska noted.

At the same time, the ombudswoman did not specify whether the internal investigations had been completed or what decisions had been made based on their results.

Commenting on the use of Russian in extreme situations, Olena Ivanovska acknowledged that severe stress can trigger an automatic switch to the language a person has been accustomed to thinking and communicating in since childhood.

“I don’t expect that in the heat of battle, a person will speak the language of official protocol against their automatic reactions,” she explained.

At the same time, Ivanovska emphasized the need to distinguish between private conversation and official communication. In their professional activities, employees of government agencies must comply with the legal requirements regarding the use of the official language.

Ivanovska discussed this in an interview with Censor.NET.

Law enforcement officials have charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 at the Pechersk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

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