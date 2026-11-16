The Ministry of Health will not investigate the activities of the Kyiv-based Tryfonova M.D. clinic (BIOPEL SYSTEM LLC), which is implicated in an investigation into the distribution of the unregistered weight-loss drug Biopatid. There are no grounds for this, the Ministry of Health replied to a request from journalists.

In September 2026, law enforcement agencies—including the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)—uncovered a large-scale scheme involving the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit weight-loss products. According to the investigation, under the guise of innovative drugs, patients were sold artisanal injections containing unregistered substances, which were actively promoted and sold by a private clinic and its founders.

At the request of prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of 60 days of pretrial detention, with the possibility of bail, on the suspect Anatoliy Cherkassky, the organizer of the scheme for the illegal manufacture and distribution of the counterfeit drug, and on the drug’s chief “promoter,” Maria Tryfonova, owner of the Tryfonova MD Clinic, a pretrial detention measure in the form of 60 days in custody with the possibility of bail.

Immediately afterward, the Tryfonova MD aesthetic medicine clinic changed the name of its Instagram page to VRODLYVA. The profile picture and account name on the page were changed, but the Tryfonova MD branding remains in old videos and their captions.

Consequently, the UA.NEWS editorial team sent an official journalistic inquiry to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine requesting information on the status of the medical practice license for the Kyiv-based Tryfonova M.D. clinic (BIOPEL SYSTEM LLC), which is implicated in an investigation into the distribution of the unregistered weight-loss drug Biopatid.

What the Request Is About

The editorial team contacted the relevant ministry to ask whether any unscheduled inspections had been conducted to verify compliance with the licensing requirements for medical practice regarding BIOPEL SYSTEM LLC and associated sole proprietorships. The journalists were also interested in whether the regulator had decided to suspend or completely revoke the facility’s license due to the criminal proceedings.

No grounds for an inspection: the Ministry of Health’s response

The ministry has no legal grounds to order an unscheduled inspection of these entities solely based on a journalist’s inquiry, the ministry stated in its response to a request from UA.News.

The ministry explained that the grounds for unscheduled inspections of medical practices are clearly defined by law. Specifically, they are governed by the Law on Licensing of Economic Activities, the Law on State Supervision, and Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 303, adopted after the start of the full-scale war.

However, a journalist’s inquiry or an inspection initiated at the journalist’s request does not constitute grounds provided for by law. Therefore, the mere fact of a journalist’s inquiry does not give the Ministry of Health the right to initiate an unscheduled inspection.

Separately, the ministry noted that it had not previously received any complaints regarding the activities of Trifonova MD LLC or sole proprietor Maria Trifonova.

As a reminder, the case involving the production of the counterfeit weight-loss drug “Biopatid” was classified under Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code. The suspects face up to ten years in prison, along with a ban on engaging in certain activities for up to three years and the confiscation of their property.

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