The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are proposing a new approach to financial fraud in which people themselves transfer money to scammers after believing their promises or threats. According to the authors of the new document, the mere fact of payment confirmation should not automatically shift all losses onto the customer. At the same time, these are currently only recommendations for governments, not new rules that already require banks to refund money to Ukrainians.

On October 14, 2026, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank released a joint document titled *The Bangkok Blueprint for Fraud-Resilient Financial Services*—recommendations for protecting financial services from fraud. It was prepared to help governments, regulators, and banks better combat crimes committed through digital payment systems. One of the key issues is transfers that people make on their own but under the influence of deception. For example, a fraudster may pose as a bank employee, police officer, or government official, report an alleged threat to an account, or promise a payment. The fraudster then convinces the person to transfer money to another account.

Technically, the customer initiates and confirms such a transaction themselves. However, in reality, they may not understand exactly who they are sending the funds to or what is happening to their money. In such cases, the question arises: Is it fair to place all the blame solely on the victim if the bank could also have detected signs of fraud? The authors of the document emphasize that digital fraud can no longer be viewed merely as isolated crimes against specific individuals. It has become a broader problem for the financial system, as it undermines trust in banking services and can cause significant losses to families and businesses.

Who Should Reimburse Fraud Victims

The IMF and the World Bank recommend that governments establish clear rules to determine the liability of banks, customers, and other participants in the payment system. This requires considering the circumstances of each case, rather than simply who clicked the payment confirmation button. In particular, it is important to assess whether the financial institution could have detected the suspicious transaction, whether it had the ability to stop it, and whether it took the necessary measures to protect the customer. It will also matter how quickly the bank responded after being notified of the fraud and whether it helped track down the funds.

This does not mean that the bank must automatically compensate for every transfer a person made under the influence of deception. The goal is to establish rules that will allow liability to be allocated based on the circumstances and the actions of each party. International organizations are also calling for legislation to define mechanisms for compensating losses, rapidly exchanging information, and freezing funds obtained through criminal means. Such rules should help not only victims but also law enforcement agencies and financial institutions respond more quickly to fraudulent schemes.

Proposals to Strengthen Customer Protection

The document outlines 12 key areas for combating digital fraud. These include improving legislation, detecting suspicious transactions, fostering cooperation among financial institutions, and assisting people who have already lost money. Specifically, the IMF and the World Bank recommend:

Better screening of suspicious payments. Banks need to develop systems capable of detecting unusual activity and potential signs of fraud in real time.

Implement additional checks for high-risk transfers. If a transaction raises suspicion, a financial institution should be able to take additional measures to reduce the risk of financial loss.

Share information more quickly. Banks and other participants in the payment system should promptly notify one another of known fraud schemes and accounts used by criminals.

Block and recover stolen funds. Mechanisms are needed to quickly halt the flow of funds and, where possible, return them to the victims.

Identify intermediary accounts. Criminals often use other people’s accounts to receive and subsequently transfer stolen funds. Such accounts are often referred to as “drop accounts.”

Strengthen international cooperation. Fraud rings may operate across multiple countries, so it is important for financial institutions and law enforcement agencies to coordinate their efforts across borders.

The authors of the document also highlight the role of social media, online platforms, and telecommunications companies. It is there that scammers often find potential victims, impersonate other people, or spread fraudulent offers. Therefore, bank checks alone are not enough—collaboration among various institutions and companies is needed.

Will Ukrainian banks be required to refund money?

Currently, the IMF and World Bank document contains recommendations for governments rather than establishing mandatory rules for all banks worldwide. It does not mean that from now on, every customer who has transferred money to scammers is guaranteed to receive compensation. For such approaches to take effect in a specific country, they must be enshrined in legislation and the operating rules of the financial system. It is also important to establish under what circumstances a bank must compensate for losses, how complaints will be handled, and what steps will be taken to recover funds that have already been transferred.

For Ukrainians, this issue is particularly relevant due to widespread scams involving fake payments, calls purportedly from bank employees, and messages about threats to their accounts. However, the document itself does not automatically change the rules currently in effect in Ukraine. It proposes a general approach that countries can use to improve their own customer protection mechanisms.

How Scammers Lure People into Sending Money Under the Pretext of Compensation

In Ukraine, law enforcement agencies regularly report schemes in which criminals promise people money but instead force them to transfer funds on their own. One such case is described in a “Glavkom” article exposing a group that swindled money under the pretext of receiving government compensation. According to the report, the scammers called citizens and posed as employees of government agencies. They convinced people that they were allegedly entitled to reimbursement for purchasing substandard medications.

But to receive the promised payments, the victims were forced to first pay a court fee, and then a tax or insurance premium. As a result, people lost their own money while waiting for compensation that did not actually exist. According to the publication, law enforcement identified dozens of victims, and four members of the group were charged.

Such cases demonstrate why it is important not only to warn people about the risks but also to have mechanisms in place to respond quickly if fraud has already occurred. The recommendations of the IMF and the World Bank focus precisely on a combination of prevention, detection of suspicious transactions, interagency cooperation, and the recovery of funds. Most importantly, international financial institutions propose moving away from an approach in which payment confirmation alone determines liability. Instead, countries are advised to assess all the circumstances of the fraud and determine what role banks and other participants in the payment system could have played in preventing losses. This is outlined in a joint document issued by the financial institutions.

Fraudsters send SMS messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30 UAH customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps. They used fake female accounts to carry out the scheme. This is the first time in Ukraine that charges have been filed for organizing a fraudulent call center.

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