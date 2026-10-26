The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed the presentation of the report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on violations in Ukraine. The document was presented to the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the report’s findings are of particular importance as winter approaches.

“Ukraine highly values the independent and impartial work of the Commission, which consistently documents violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The Commission establishes the circumstances of international crimes and gathers evidence to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in its comment.

The ministry noted that the Commission’s findings regarding Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure are of particular importance. The Commission has recognized such targeted attacks as war crimes, and the large-scale and systematic strikes that caused severe suffering to civilians as crimes against humanity.

Indeed, the Commission established that for over four years, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat, and water.

“Of fundamental importance is the Commission’s conclusion that these attacks were intentional and consistent with the state policy of the Russian Federation. The aim of this policy was to deprive civilians of vital energy supplies and to inflict suffering upon them. Russia has deliberately turned cold and darkness into weapons against Ukrainian civilians.

As winter approaches, these findings are particularly important. They serve as a reminder to the international community that Russia continues to systematically destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “We cannot allow the lives of millions of people to be threatened once again by cold and darkness,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The statement notes that the Commission’s findings regarding how the Russian Federation recruits citizens of other states into its armed forces through deception and coercion warrant the strongest possible international response. The Commission found evidence of such practices involving citizens of 29 countries and classified the actions of the Russian authorities as human trafficking. People were lured to Russia with false promises of work and sent to fight in the war against Ukraine. Many of them were killed, wounded, or went missing.

“We call on the states whose citizens have been victimized by these criminal practices to strengthen cooperation in order to dismantle the recruitment networks and hold those responsible to account. We believe that the Commission’s findings should be used to ensure that accountability for international crimes committed during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine becomes inevitable,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the international community to strengthen its support for Ukraine, particularly as winter approaches, and to facilitate the effective investigation of crimes and the prosecution of those responsible.

“Behind every documented crime lie human lives and destinies. These crimes cannot go unpunished. Justice and accountability are essential conditions for a just and lasting peace,” the ministry concluded.

Earlier, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine stated in its new report to the UN General Assembly that Russian authorities committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian objects, as well as crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts by carrying out continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The Commission also concluded that Russian authorities recruited men who were victims of human trafficking in various countries into their armed forces, which constitutes a violation of international human rights law.

The Commission investigated the impact of the Russian armed forces’ large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on the civilian population, particularly during the difficult winter of 2025–2026, as well as the cumulative effects of these attacks since the fall of 2022.



This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We previously reported that Ukraine welcomes the UN report on the human rights situation and Russia’s attacks on the energy sector.

The UN has evidence of 129 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.

The UN has documented over a thousand cases of sexual violence against Ukrainians during the war.

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