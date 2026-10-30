On Thursday, October 29, Maksym Andrushchenko, a candidate of political sciences and advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports, died at the age of 41. He was involved in countering the spread of Russian propaganda in global sports.

Andrushchenko combined his academic work with political analysis, teaching, and writing books.

Maksym Andrushchenko was born on January 22, 1986. He held a Ph.D. in Political Science and was a graduate of the doctoral program in the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Philosophy of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Maksym combined academic work with political analysis, teaching, and writing books. Among his professional interests, research into the relationship between sports and politics held a special place. He co-authored the books *Sport Beyond Politics* and *The Soft Power of Sport*, which focus, in particular, on the role of sport in international relations and public diplomacy.

Maksym Andrushchenko also served as an advisor to Matviy Bidny, Minister of Youth and Sports, and as a member of the Interagency Working Group under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which addresses issues related to the participation of Ukrainian athletes in competitions involving athletes from aggressor countries. In particular, he actively fought against the spread of Russian propaganda in global sports.

On October 5, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation, where Maksym Andrushchenko served as a political consultant, reported that he had suffered a severe stroke and was undergoing treatment and rehabilitation abroad.

This was reported with reference to the Faculty of Philosophy at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

On September 9, 2026, at the age of 75, Ukrainian-Slovak theater director, set designer, educator, and playwright Valentin Kozmenko-Delinde passed away.

Mykhailo Didyshyn of Kosmach has died—a renowned local historian, researcher of Oleksa Dovbush and the opryshky movement, and an expert on Carpathian folklore.

How Ukrainian celebrities reacted to the death of Ukrainian comedian Oleksandr Veni Vened

Read us on