The designer and co-founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week died at the age of 58

On November 10, Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov, one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week, passed away. He was 57 years old.

“I’ll always remember that night in the smoke-filled kitchen on Desyatinnaya Street, where Volodya Nechyporuk and I were when Ukrainian Fashion Week was actually born—its concept, rules, and format. I’ll always remember Sergey’s fashion shows, the quality of which still amazes me today. I’ll always remember our work at L’Officiel. Thank you, Serhiy, for the ‘high standards’ you always upheld,” wrote Iryna Danilevska, co-founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Serhiy Bizov was born on November 19 in Kryvyi Rih. He graduated from the Kryvyi Rih Mining Institute. He worked at the Kryvyi Rih Fashion House.

In 1992, he opened his first private fashion house in Kryvyi Rih, then opened another in Moscow, where he showcased his first collections. He lived and worked in Kyiv. He was one of the founders of the “Fashion Seasons” initiative in Ukraine. He founded the “Serhiy Byzov” fashion house.

“When I think of Serhiy, I hear Björk. Kyiv, the ’90s, the halls of the National Museum. Serhiy was the first to hold a fashion show there. Today, it’s hard to imagine how much courage that took back then. And he could already hear Björk playing in those halls,” wrote designer Lilia Pustovit.

She added that Serhiy “was extraordinarily talented and energetic. He combined the roles of designer, stylist, spatial architect, and interior designer; he had perfect pitch and a keen sense of music. He conceived every space as a whole, from the architecture and interior design to the selection of brands and the first fashion show. He transformed Sanahunt. He opened a cool restaurant there and brought in the latest brands in the 2000s. He came up with Spazio, and at its opening, he organized a fashion show where the guys walked the runway in Comme des Garçons skirts. Then The Icon was created.”

This was reported on the Ukrainian Fashion Week page.

Oleg Bilorus, the first ambassador of independent Ukraine to the United States, has died.

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