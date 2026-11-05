A monument to the late actor and soldier Maksym Nelipa has been erected at the Baikove Cemetery

A monument to Ukrainian actor, TV host, and soldier Maksym Nelipa, who died on the front lines, has been erected at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv. The memorial is made of black and gray granite. It features a portrait of Nelipa in military uniform against the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag. A blue-and-yellow flag flies next to the grave, and the tombstone bears the coat of arms of Ukraine. A separate space has also been provided for a memorial lamp.

Host Slava Dyomin showed the monument on his YouTube channel.

Maksym Nelipa joined the defense of Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. He served in the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Systems, held the rank of senior lieutenant, and commanded a company.

The soldier was killed on May 12, 2025, while carrying out a combat mission in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He was 48 years old.

A monument has now been erected at Maksym Nelipa’s grave. It consists of two parts, one of which is made of dark granite and features a photograph of the actor in military uniform against the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag. The other part of the monument features an inscription and the emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag and the flag of his brigade are also visible at Maksym Nelipa’s grave. Fresh flowers have been laid on the monument itself, and blue-and-yellow wreaths are placed behind it. The actor is buried at the Baikove Cemetery.

Maksym Nelipa, an actor from the “Diesel Show,” stood up to defend his country from the very first days of the full-scale invasion. He initially joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces, served in the Territorial Defense Forces, and later in the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Systems, where he commanded a company with the rank of senior lieutenant.

This was reported by interviewer Slava Dyomin on his YouTube channel.

As a reminder, TV host and well-known actor Maksym Nelipa was killed on the front lines.

Maksym Nelipa’s ex-wife shared touching memories of him.

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