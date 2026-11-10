In the Chernivtsi region, a man killed a 36-year-old acquaintance to whom he owed money. To cover up the crime, he took the body to the Prut River, burned it on the bank, and threw the remains into the water.

The crime took place in March 2023. The woman had come to Chernivtsi to buy a car and planned to collect $4,600 she had lent to a married couple, as well as an additional $3,000 given to her by her son. However, the man spent the money on his own needs and refused to repay the debt.

When the woman said she would go to the police, he killed her. Afterward, the perpetrator used the victim’s phone and stole another 12,000 hryvnias from her bank account. He also purchased a train ticket to Lviv in her name, attempting to create the impression that she had left the city.

Law enforcement officials established the circumstances of the crime using CCTV footage, phone records, travel routes, and bank transaction records.

The Court of Appeals rejected the defense’s appeals and upheld the sentence—15 years in prison. The man was found guilty of intentional murder, theft, money laundering, desecration of a corpse, and unauthorized access to computer systems.

Source: Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Lviv region, a 68-year-old man killed his wife and then committed suicide.

Police identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk on July 7. He is currently in custody.

In Lutsk, the City and District Court imposed a preventive measure on a man who threw a grenade at people on the street.

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