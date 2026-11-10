In Bukovina, a man died from an electric shock while installing solar panels

In the town of Zastavna in Chernivtsi Oblast, a 61-year-old man died from an electric shock while installing solar panels on the roof of his own home. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

The deceased was the owner of the house where the installation work was being carried out.

The accident occurred on Monday, November 9. Local residents called the State Emergency Service (SES) to the scene.

Rescue workers assisted medical personnel in removing the man’s body from the roof of the house. Doctors pronounced him dead at the scene.

In connection with the man’s death, the police have opened a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, classified as an “accident.”

The investigation is currently underway, and law enforcement officials are working to determine all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

This was reported by Myroslava Ivanchuk, head of the State Emergency Service press office in the Chernivtsi region.

As a reminder, the tragedy occurred on Sunday, November 8, at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the village of Chupyra, Bilotserkivsky District. Emergency responders received a report of carbon monoxide poisoning.

On the night of January 22, in the Kyiv region, six people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning due to safety violations while heating their home and using a generator.

In the Bucha District, a married couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found dead in a townhouse in the village of Bilohorodka, while a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

On the night of January 10, in the Halytskyi district of Lviv, nine people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment on Kniaz Roman Street. Among them were five children.

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