Power was restored in Bukovina after a power facility was damaged in an attack by Russia

In Bukovina, utility workers were on the job late into the night to address the aftermath of an evening attack by Russian forces. Due to damage to a power facility, some customers were left without electricity.

As of 2:15 a.m., power had been restored to all customers who had lost electricity as a result of the strike. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down another drone overnight.

“Also, according to updated information, two civilian security guards were injured. Medical personnel treated them on site; hospitalization was not required,” added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Russia attacked the region again overnight

Around 3:00 a.m., Russian forces again attempted to attack the Chernivtsi region with a strike drone. Air defense forces destroyed it in an open area within the Dnister District.

"I thank the air defense forces for their protection, the utility workers for quickly restoring power, and the rescue workers, law enforcement officers, and medical personnel for their coordinated efforts," Osypenko added.

This was reported by Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Regional Military Administration.



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