In Bukovina, police shut down a rehabilitation center where people with addictions were forced to work, had their communication and movement restricted, and were physically punished for breaking the rules.

During a special operation, law enforcement officers conducted about 20 searches and freed 29 people. One of them had been at the facility since 2018.

Relatives paid between 30,000 and 60,000 hryvnias per month for their loved ones’ stay at the center, as well as additional funds supposedly for medication. The residents were fed expired food and their families were persuaded to continue the so-called treatment.

Five suspects were detained and charged with human trafficking. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

A Russian strike destroyed a children’s rehabilitation center in Kremenchuk.

More than 2 million hryvnias were embezzled during renovations at a rehabilitation center for veterans.

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