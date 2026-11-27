In Bukovina, a scheme involving the illegal granting of disability status, in which officials from two medical institutions were implicated, was uncovered. Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor’s Office, the deputy chief physician and the deputy medical director were notified of the charges against them.

According to the investigation, in exchange for improper benefits, they arranged for patients to undergo expedited evaluations and secured the adoption of unfounded decisions granting disability status. One of the suspects referred patients to a medical facility where his accomplice, who was in charge of the expert teams, ensured that the desired decisions were made.

In September 2026, for $2,000, the officials arranged for the unfounded granting of a Group III disability status to a relative of one of them—less than an hour after the funds were transferred.

In October, two additional instances of receiving improper benefits in exchange for facilitating disability determinations for three individuals were documented.

During 14 searches, law enforcement officers seized nearly 85,000 U.S. dollars, over 29,000 euros, and relevant documentation.

The suspects’ actions are classified under Part 3 of Article 368 and Parts 1 and 2 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanctions of the charged articles is up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Authorities are identifying other participants in the scheme and investigating possible instances of fraudulent disability claims. undefined This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Video: A scheme involving fake disability claims for $20,000 was uncovered in Kyiv. Schemes to evade mobilization are being uncovered throughout Ukraine. In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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