Serhiy, a resident of Zolotonosha, went missing in August after staying at the Zvenyhorod TCC and SP, and was later found dead. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported this case as yet another alleged human rights violation during mobilization efforts; the man was buried the day before.

According to the ombudsman, TCC staff transported Serhiy to Zvenyhorodka—approximately 140 kilometers from his home. Witnesses claim that he suffered an epileptic seizure there. Despite this, the man underwent a military medical examination, which deemed him fit for service, and he was assigned to an assault brigade. However, the unit refused to accept him.

The TCC claims that after the military unit’s refusal, the man was released and “dumped.” Since then, all contact with him has been lost.

“For nearly two months, the family searched for Serhiy. Eventually, he was found dead—120 kilometers from home. And the worst part is that even after this, the family still does not know what happened to their loved one,” emphasized Dmytro Lubinets.

A criminal investigation was opened into his disappearance under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide). At the same time, the forensic medical examination has not yet been able to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.

The Human Rights Commissioner posed a series of fundamental questions to the competent authorities, specifically: Why was a man with epileptic seizures deemed fit for military service? Why, after being rejected by the assault brigade, did he end up far from home at night without a phone or money?; What exactly caused his death, and has an internal investigation been conducted into the actions of the officials involved?

The Ombudsman’s Office has already taken the case under its supervision. Mariana Nischenko, the Ombudsman’s representative in the Cherkasy region, is in contact with the deceased’s family. Official requests have been sent to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Military Law Enforcement Service, as well as to the regional Operational Command Center and the Cherkasy regional police.

“I demand a comprehensive, objective, and impartial investigation. It is necessary to establish Serhiy’s full itinerary and verify the actions of all officials involved… The fact that Serhiy has already been buried does not mean that this case can be closed without answers,” Lubinets emphasized, adding that violations of rights during mobilization are also the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, authorities are investigating the illegal entry of the Territorial Recruitment Center into people’s homes.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified of suspicion of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials.

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