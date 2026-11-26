In the Chernihiv region, a court handed down a sentence to a previously convicted resident of the Nizhyn district who illegally acquired, possessed, and sold firearms. The man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison.

Following a public indictment by prosecutors from the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In court, the defendant fully admitted his guilt.

As prosecutors established, the man acquired an assault rifle without the permission required by law. To conceal the crime, he left the weapon in an abandoned outbuilding within one of the region’s settlements.

In August 2026, while being held in the Chernihiv Pretrial Detention Center for committing another similar offense, the man sold the assault rifle to another person. He provided the buyer with the geographic coordinates and a description of the location where he had previously hidden the weapon along with F-1 grenades via telephone.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Chernihiv District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, with operational support from the Strategic Investigations Department in Chernihiv Oblast.

This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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