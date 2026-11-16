In the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 700 trees were cut down near fortifications: the case has been referred to court

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight members of an organized group will stand trial on charges of illegally cutting down protective forest belts, particularly near defensive positions and fortifications. Among those implicated in the case is a servicemember of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the group members illegally cut down 738 trees. The damage caused to the state is estimated at over 10.2 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the illegal operation was organized by a local resident who recruited seven other men to participate. Among the group’s members was his brother—a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard.

The organizer identified the locations for felling the trees, provided his accomplices with chainsaws, transportation, and fuel, and coordinated their actions.



Investigators determined that the group members cut down ash, oak, and acacia trees in the protective forest belts of the Pavlohrad district without the proper permits.

The felled timber was loaded onto trucks, transported away, and sold.

Some of the trees were cut down near defensive structures, where the forest belts serve an important protective function.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the illegal logging caused damage to the environment and the local community amounting to over 10.2 million hryvnias.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed. An indictment against eight members of the organized group has been sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.



Thousands of trees were cut down in the Carpathians, and the case has reached court .



As a reminder, in the Kyiv region , the prosecutor’s office successfully defended 5.8 hectares of pine forest from development through the courts.





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