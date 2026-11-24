Juvenile prosecutors have filed an indictment against the suspect. He is charged with the rape and intentional murder of a minor.

According to the investigation, late in the evening on May 26, 2026, the man lured an 11-year-old boy into an abandoned building, where he struck him, tied his hands, and raped him.

When the child said he would report what had happened, the man, in an attempt to cover up the crime, suffocated him with a plastic bag.

The next day, law enforcement officers discovered the boy’s body, which showed signs of a violent death. Prior to this, the child had been reported as missing.

During the investigation and search operations, law enforcement identified and arrested the suspect. Files containing child sexual abuse material were also found on his cell phone.

It turned out that the man had previously been convicted of particularly serious crimes against a child. In 2010, he was found guilty of attempted murder of a minor, rape, and sexual assault.

Since May 29, 2026, the defendant has been held in custody without the right to bail.

His actions are classified under subparagraphs 2, 9, and 13 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 6 of Article 152, and Part 1 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment for the alleged crimes.

A team of prosecutors led by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the criminal proceedings.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

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