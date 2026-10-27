In the Dnipropetrovsk region, fraudsters who swindled nearly one million hryvnias through a fake "e-Help" scheme will stand trial

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an indictment has been filed against an organized group that stole money from citizens through phishing websites posing as the government platform “eDopomoga.” According to the prosecutor’s office, the perpetrators lured victims into revealing their banking information and stole nearly 1 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the criminals posted advertisements on websites, social media, and messaging apps claiming that citizens could receive financial assistance from the government. Citizens clicked on the links and were redirected to fake websites.

On these phishing platforms, users entered their bank card details, which were automatically sent to the scammers via a specially created Telegram bot. Access to this confidential information allowed the scammers to log into the victims’ online banking accounts and transfer their money to accounts under the scammers’ control. The funds were subsequently withdrawn via cryptocurrency wallets.

In this way, the defendants defrauded 39 citizens, most of whom are internally displaced persons. The total amount of damages caused is nearly 1 million UAH.

The actions of two members of the group have been classified under Parts 4 and 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The perpetrators send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay 30 UAH in customs duties for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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