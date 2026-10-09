A Red List sturgeon was rescued from a poacher's net in the Danube

On the Danube, fisheries inspectors discovered a Red List sturgeon that had become entangled in one of four fishing nets. During their inspection, the inspectors identified violations of commercial fishing regulations. The rare fish was successfully rescued—it was released back into the water alive.

While patrolling the Danube, state inspectors from the Odesa Fish Protection Patrol, together with water police officers and border guards, uncovered violations of commercial fishing regulations. During an inspection of one of the fishing operators, it was discovered that the fisherman was using four nets for commercial fishing. In one of them, they found a common sturgeon—a fish listed in Ukraine’s Red Book.

Although the sturgeon had already been caught in the net, it was successfully rescued. The fish was freed and released back into the water alive.

Why It’s Important to Protect Rare Fish

The common stellate sturgeon (Acipenser stellatus) belongs to the sturgeon family and is a protected species. Conserving such species is crucial for maintaining natural populations and the biodiversity of water bodies. Illegal fishing remains one of the threats to aquatic life. Poachers’ nets can trap not only the fish they intend to catch but also rare species that require special protection.

The State Agency of Ukraine for Land Reclamation, Fisheries, and Food Programs emphasizes that fisheries patrols are stepping up monitoring of compliance with fishing regulations in the country’s water bodies and responding to cases of poaching. This time, the inspectors’ intervention helped save a Red Book-listed sturgeon. The fish was returned to its natural habitat, and the violation was documented. This was reported by the State Agency for Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine.

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