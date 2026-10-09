Misconduct amounting to 61 million hryvnias was uncovered at fortifications in the Mykolaiv region

During the construction of fortifications in the Mykolaiv region, the cost of the work was inflated by approximately four times. In the case involving losses of 61 million hryvnias, the director of the contracting company and an official from the Regional Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service were notified of their status as suspects.

It was established that the company carried out work on the construction of fortifications and the installation of protective equipment at a critical infrastructure facility.

Between March 2024 and August 2025, the company’s director entered knowingly false information regarding the cost of the work into the acceptance certificates for completed work.

In particular, the cost of waterproofing work was overstated by a factor of four.

At the same time, an official from the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region, by failing to properly perform his official duties, signed the relevant certificates.

Based on these documents, the company was unjustifiably transferred over 61 million hryvnias in budget funds intended for the protection of critical infrastructure under martial law.

The company’s director has been notified of suspicion of embezzling budget funds on an especially large scale under martial law and of official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

An official of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service has been charged with official negligence resulting in serious consequences for state interests (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of imposing preventive measures on the suspects and removing the official from his position is currently being decided.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Directorate in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

As a reminder, a scheme to embezzle funds intended for military prosthetics was uncovered in Zakarpattia.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) uncovered a criminal scheme involving illegal logging worth 178 million hryvnias.

Earlier, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) exposed a Zaporizhzhia tax official for underreporting the value of an apartment.

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