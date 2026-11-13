A severe storm is raging on Mount Pip Ivan; tourists are urged not to go into the mountains

A severe storm is raging on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Due to dangerous weather conditions, mountain rescue teams strongly recommend that tourists refrain from hiking in the high mountains.

“A severe storm! Therefore, rescuers strongly recommend refraining from venturing into the high mountains until weather conditions improve,” reads a statement from the mountain rescue team.

According to their information, as of 11:30 a.m., wind speeds on Mount Pip Ivan were 26–28 m/s, with gusts reaching 34 m/s. Such weather conditions pose a serious danger to people in the mountains.

Pip Ivan, also known as Popivan, Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, or Chorna Hora, is one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians. It stands at 2,028.5 meters.

Rescue workers are urging tourists not to take risks and to postpone trips to the high mountains until weather conditions improve.

This was reported by the Carpathian Mountain Rescue Service on Facebook.

On Friday, November 13, rain and significant temperature fluctuations are forecast across Ukraine. In the south and in most central regions, temperatures will rise to +15…+20°, while an orange danger level has been declared in the west due to heavy precipitation, rain turning to snow, freezing rain, and gusty winds.

October 2026 was the warmest on record in Ukraine.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to meteorologists’ forecasts.

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