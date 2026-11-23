On Monday, November 23, the schedules of several commuter trains in Ukraine were disrupted. The longest delays were reported in the Kharkiv region—some trains were running more than three hours behind schedule.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia. According to the carrier, as of 10:10 a.m., train No. 6508 from Bilyayivka to Kharkiv-Passenger was delayed by 3 hours and 18 minutes from Bezpalivka Station. Another train to Kharkiv, No. 6512 from Gersevanivskyi to Kharkiv-Passenger, was running 2 hours and 46 minutes late from Krasnopavlivka Station.

Other trains with significant delays include:

No. 6012 Fastiv-1 — Kyiv-Passenger — 1 hour 34 minutes;

No. 6332 Kolosivka — Znam’yanka-Passenger — 1 hour 30 minutes;

No. 6207 Rozdilna-1 — Odesa-Main — 1 hour 23 minutes;

No. 6002 Viri — Lyubotin — 1 hour 21 minutes.

In which regions are commuter trains experiencing delays?

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, schedule deviations have also been recorded in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Poltava regions.

Specifically, in the Odesa region, train No. 6252 (Odesa-Holovna–Vapniarka) was 59 minutes late, and train No. 6272 (Podilsk–Pomichna) was 22 minutes late.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, delays ranged from 39 to 53 minutes. In the Kyiv region, some trains were 16–46 minutes behind schedule.

Train No. 6283 from Shepetivka to Rivne, traveling through Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions, was delayed by 48 minutes. In the Poltava region, delays for some commuter trains ranged from 9 to 21 minutes.

In addition, Train No. 6663 from Kremenchuk-Passenger Station to Znam’yanka-Passenger Station was delayed by 15 minutes, and Train No. 6344 from Hrechany to Zhmerynka-Passenger Station was delayed by 14 minutes.

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded the public that train service may be temporarily suspended due to increased danger. During an air raid alert, passengers are advised not to remain on the platforms but to proceed to a shelter or move at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols following the attack on the train station in Dnipro.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians and injured more than 10 others, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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