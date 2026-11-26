Alexander, a paramedic from Mukachevo, drove about 20 kilometers on a winter road with his driver to transport the wounded lieutenant to a stabilization center. Along the way, they had to cross a damaged bridge, risking the car falling into the river.

Alexander, 39, has a medical background: he graduated from the Berehove Medical School and worked in a clinic and as a pharmacist. In 2017, he joined the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment, where he served as a paramedic.

In 2023, he was deployed to the Kharkiv region as part of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment. There, he repeatedly had to provide medical assistance while under fire. According to Oleksandr, moving around in clear weather was particularly dangerous, while rain, fog, and snow made the work more difficult but allowed them to remain less visible.

One of the most dangerous missions took place on a winter night during a heavy snowstorm. The border guards received a report about a lieutenant with a gunshot wound at the front lines. Oleksandr and a driver set out to help and provided the soldier with the necessary medical care on the spot.

Initially, another evacuation team was supposed to pick up the wounded soldier, but due to communication problems, they were unable to coordinate the handoff. The paramedic then decided to transport the officer to the stabilization point on his own. They had about 20 kilometers ahead of them.

While driving, the driver reported a serious obstacle—a damaged bridge. They had to cross it very slowly: there was a drop-off right beneath the wheels, and the slightest mistake could have caused the vehicle to fall into the river. Despite the danger, the border guards managed to cross the bridge and deliver the wounded man to the medics.

Oleksandr emphasizes that during such missions, a great deal depends on mutual trust and the support of fellow soldiers.

The soldier is raising three children with his wife, who also works in the medical field. Before one of his deployments to the front, his youngest daughter gave her father a small white teddy bear, asking him to take the toy with him.

“That toy warmed my heart; it brought back fond memories of my family and home—of those who love me and are waiting for me,” the border guard said.

Today, Oleksandr continues his service in the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment. Once the full-scale war ends, he dreams of starting his own business and spending more time with his family. The soldier’s greatest wish is for his children to grow up happy and safe in a free Ukraine.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine—Western Border

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