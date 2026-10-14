The SBU, the National Police, and the National Guard have detained a man suspected of murdering five Ukrainian servicemen in the Kharkiv region.

He was tracked down within 24 hours of the crime.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a 36-year-old Russian soldier from St. Petersburg who serves in the Russian Army’s 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment. He had previously been convicted in Russia.

The crime took place on October 13. The man opened fire on Ukrainian soldiers who were inside a residential building. All five died from their injuries.

Law enforcement officials are currently determining all the circumstances of the incident. The further pre-trial investigation will be conducted by SBU investigators.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. According to one theory, the attacker may have been a Russian soldier who escaped from captivity.

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