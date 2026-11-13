In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for the illegal sale of a retiree’s land

In Letychiv, a court found a woman guilty of selling a land plot without the owner’s knowledge and embezzling the proceeds. She had been helping the victim, a retiree, for a long time due to his health problems.

As law enforcement officials determined, the 54-year-old local resident, without the 65-year-old victim’s knowledge, took possession of his passport, title documents for his land share, and bank card. She subsequently changed the card’s PIN, linked her own phone number to the account, and effectively gained full control over the pensioner’s funds.

The woman illegally logged into the “Privat24” system, and later—into the pensioner’s electronic account in the “Diya” app, where she gained access to his personal documents, allowing her to carry out financial transactions and legally significant actions on his behalf.

Thus, without the relative’s knowledge—and by exploiting his trust and limited ability to independently handle financial and legal matters—the perpetrator sold his land plot, which spanned over 2 hectares, and spent the proceeds on her own needs. The perpetrator also embezzled funds that the pensioner received as rent for another plot of land.

Recently, the court concluded its review of the criminal case and found the woman guilty under several charges: Part 3 of Article 190 (Fraud causing significant harm to the victim), Parts 1 and 3 of Article 357 (Theft, misappropriation of official documents, or obtaining them by fraud), and Parts 1 and 2 of Article 361 (Unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

Earlier in Kyiv, scammers intimidated a retiree by claiming he had ties to the enemy and swindled $1,000 from him.

Previously, the National Police exposed seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to seize their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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