In the Kirovohrad region, a 52-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl. After the crime, the girl became pregnant and gave birth in August 2025. The court also ordered the defendant to pay the victim 300,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress.

According to the case file, the man was acquainted with the girl’s family. She and her mother would visit his home and help care for his young child.

In November 2024, when the girl was left alone with the man, he raped her, threatening her with physical violence. According to the prosecutor’s office, the man knew that the victim was only 13 years old. His paternity was confirmed by molecular genetic testing.

During the trial, the defendant pleaded guilty but asked for a more lenient sentence. The court deemed his remorse insincere, as the man attempted to shift the blame for his actions onto the girl and her mother.

The court also took into account the impact of the crime on the child’s physical and psychological well-being, as well as the fact that the man had previously been convicted of rape.

The Malovyskivsky District Court found the man guilty of raping a minor and sentenced him to the maximum penalty—15 years in prison. In addition, the convicted man will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Who Have Committed Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Integrity of Minors.

Source: Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi District in the Vinnytsia region is set to stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Kyiv, a drunk man attacked some teenagers.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man opened fire on police officers during a routine ID check. As a result of the attack, one law enforcement officer was killed and another was wounded.

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