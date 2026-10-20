In the Kirovohrad region, a 35-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing money and personal belongings from an 86-year-old woman in his village.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in January 2025, the man broke into the woman’s home at night while she was asleep. He stole 26,000 hryvnias from the table, as well as a cell phone with a charger and a wallet containing another 1,000 hryvnias. The total amount of damages exceeded 27,500 hryvnias.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized the phone, the wallet, and part of the money—16,450 hryvnias. The man’s involvement was confirmed by evidence, including a shoe print left in the house.

The defendant did not admit guilt. According to the prosecutor’s office, he had previously been convicted multiple times, including for theft, and committed this new crime less than a month after his release from prison.

The Malovyskivsky District Court sentenced the man to seven years in prison.

Source: Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a soldier and swindled $54,000 from her.

Read us on