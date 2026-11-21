At a preschool in Ustynivka, Kirovohrad Oblast, well water was found to have a critically high nitrate content—5.7 times higher than the permissible limit. Despite the laboratory test results, the water continued to be used to give the children drinks and to prepare food. The police have opened a criminal investigation into the violation.

“Our monitoring team in the Kirovohrad region visited the Ustyniivka preschool. At the time of the inspection, 76 children were attending the facility. The results of the monitoring visit were shocking: we discovered that the preschool was using water with a critically high nitrate content—5.7 times higher than the standard! This was revealed by the report from a previous test of the well water at the facility,” Lubinets wrote on Saturday.

According to the ombudsman, even after receiving the test results, the dangerous water continued to be used for drinking and food preparation. This posed a direct threat to the lives and health of the kindergarten’s children and staff.

Lubinec emphasized that consuming water with excessive nitrate levels can cause severe poisoning and widespread non-infectious diseases.

He also noted that cases of infant deaths due to nitrate poisoning from contaminated well water have already been recorded in the Kirovohrad region.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, following prompt intervention by representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office, law enforcement authorities responded to the identified violation.

Within 24 hours, the police entered the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations (URPI) and opened a criminal case.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

As a reminder, on November 20, centralized water supply was suspended in Vyshneve and Sofiivska Borshchahivka due to an emergency at facilities operated by “Kyivvodokanal.”

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