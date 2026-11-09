In the case involving clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, another participant in the events has been charged. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man urged people to overturn a National Guard service bus, while he himself helped rock the vehicle and kicked its body. In total, six people have now been charged in this case.

The man is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. According to investigators, during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, the man was standing near the service bus, which was carrying servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine. He not only joined the conflict but also urged others present to overturn the vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office claims that after that, the man, along with other participants, began to shake the bus and kick its body. According to the investigation, they were attempting to damage the vehicle and render it unusable. “While standing directly next to the service bus carrying members of the Ukrainian National Guard, the suspect actively urged those present to overturn the vehicle, thereby inciting them to commit unlawful acts,” said Yulia Koltak.

She also clarified that the man personally participated in these actions: together with others, he rocked the bus and kicked the body of the vehicle. According to a source at “Ukrainska Pravda” within law enforcement, the suspect is 22-year-old Denys Dubas, who is not officially employed. He was formally charged on November 7.

The court is scheduled to determine a pretrial measure for the man on November 9. The prosecutor’s office plans to request that he be held in custody without the possibility of bail. So far, six people have been charged in connection with the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. According to a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office, courts have already imposed pretrial measures on five of the suspects. Yulia Koltak, a spokesperson for the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, announced the new charge in a comment to “Ukrainska Pravda.”

Valeria Laditsa, who is suspected of involvement in the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, has been ordered to remain in custody for 59 days, with the option to post bail of 66,000 hryvnias. This was reported by a correspondent for Suspilne.

The clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka resulted in an 18-year-old man being named as a suspect.

Earlier, law enforcement identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

A court ordered the arrest of a suspect in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the North-Western Operational Command in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vyhovsky explained what penalties the teenager’s parents face for his participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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