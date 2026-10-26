Power outages lasting up to nine hours are expected in the Kyiv region on October 27

Power outages will take place in the Kyiv region on October 27. Some customers may be without power for up to nine hours. If there are any changes, the information will be promptly posted on the Telegram channel.

This was reported by DTEK’s official channel.

The Ministry of Energy has announced new power outages in six regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were canceled. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

On October 24, scheduled power outages will be in effect across Ukraine.