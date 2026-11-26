Members of the Feodosiyivka Village Council in the Obukhiv District did not support the creation of the “Roslavka” botanical reserve of local significance, covering an area of 14.2 hectares, which was intended to protect the forest stands and the natural ecosystem from logging and development. Some of the council members justified their position by claiming that there is allegedly no river in this area.

According to the draft resolution, the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration had requested the community’s approval for the creation of the reserve in the village of Roslavychi as early as June 26, 2026. The draft resolution was made public on November 13, but during the session on November 25, 13 deputies refused to support it.

According to landscape designer Marina Vashchenko, experts worked on the scientific justification for establishing the nature reserve. At the same time, during the meeting, Councilwoman Vira Chubenko stated that there are no rivers in Roslavychi—neither the Petila nor the Roslavka—but only “forest stands and shrubs.” She accused activists advocating for the preservation of the body of water of “confusing the village’s history.”

In response, Vashchenko noted that the Roslavka River is clearly marked on official maps from the Middle Dnieper Basin Water Resources Administration. Activists fear that denying the existence of the body of water and downgrading the hornbeam and alder stands to the level of “shrubs” could pave the way for development of this area.

The conflict over preserving the ecosystem in Roslavychi has been ongoing since at least 2023, when plans emerged to build a cottage community in the area.

In the summer of 2026, local residents had already reported that the Petel River—a tributary of the Roslavka—had been filled in and that an alder grove had been cut down. According to residents, this tributary has disappeared from the new detailed land-use plan, and the construction of cottages is planned in its place.

To carry out the development, as local residents claimed, the developer cut down hills and drained a swamp, causing a local lake to dry up.

The Kyiv Regional Council’s Environmental Commission then appealed to law enforcement authorities to open a criminal investigation.

This information comes from the “Obukhiv – It’s You” community, landscape designer Marina Vashchenko, and documents from the village council.

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