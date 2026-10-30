In the Kyiv region, a hospital director and two intermediaries are suspected of selling lifetime disability status for $10,000

In the Kyiv region, authorities uncovered an alleged scheme to secure a lifetime disability classification in exchange for $10,000. Among those detained are the director of a district hospital, a private entrepreneur, and a former member of the medical and social expert commission.

According to the investigation, the suspects promised to help men obtain a lifetime disability classification in exchange for payment. To do this, law enforcement officials allege, they entered false information into medical records claiming that the individuals had been on sick leave for many years.

The suspects then planned to influence members of the expert panel responsible for assessing an individual’s daily functioning so that they would approve the decision to grant a lifetime disability status.

Law enforcement officials documented the transfer of money in several installments. Three suspects were detained after receiving the full agreed-upon amount—$10,000.

During searches, authorities seized cash, documents, and other physical evidence, which are being examined as part of the criminal investigation.

All three detainees were notified of their status as suspects under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state functions.

The issue of imposing pretrial measures on the suspects is currently being decided.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast. Operational support is being provided by SBU officers in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as by the National Police’s Department of Internal Security.

Those implicated are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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