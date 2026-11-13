In the Kyiv region, construction has not been completed on any of the 26 energy infrastructure protection facilities, although official reports indicate that their average completion rate is about 55%. The cost of the work is estimated at approximately 1.8 billion hryvnias, and the contractor is already stating that an additional 400 million hryvnias is needed.

Lawmakers held a meeting dedicated to the energy situation in the Kyiv region.

According to Oleksiy Kucherenko, none of the 26 shelters for energy facilities have been completed yet, despite a reported completion rate of approximately 55%.

The MP pointed out that the methodology used to determine this figure is unknown. Furthermore, the client has provided certificates of completion for only 15% of the project’s total cost.

“Of the 26 shelters for power facilities, not a single one has been completed. The ‘reports’ indicate an average completion rate of about 55 percent.

The methodology for assessing ‘completion’ is unknown. The certificates of completion provided cover only 15 percent of the total project cost. The total cost of the work is approximately 1.8 billion UAH (initial estimate). Advance payments total approximately 0.75 billion UAH.

The work schedule called for the completion of all facilities by October 1, 2026. The schedules have already been changed three times, and none have been met. Let me remind you that not a single one of the 26 facilities has been completed.

“Now the contractor is talking about additional funding of 400 million hryvnias,” the MP said.

According to Kucherenko, the General Staff also states that some of the projects do not even account for the possibility of drone attacks.

Oleksiy Kucherenko said that two companies linked to Lyubomyra Kozhushko were selected as general contractors without any alternatives.

According to the client—the Department of Regional Development—it received the relevant instruction from Ruslan Oliinyk, first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

At the same time, according to the MP, Vladislav Sokolov played a key role in the supply of materials, although no formal contracts were signed with him. Cooperation among all project participants was largely based on verbal agreements.

Kucherenko also stated that no one can currently predict or guarantee when construction will be completed.

“No one can predict or guarantee when the work will be completed. According to the current Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Tkachenko, a political decision has been made to change the contracting authority—the Reconstruction Agency is ready to take over the project. But this is impossible at the moment due to the lack of official documents and, consequently, the inability to transfer the project.

It is clear that in such a situation, there can be no further funding from the Kyiv Regional State Administration Department—no one will risk signing anything,” added the MP.

Following the meeting, the Temporary Investigation Commission adopted a series of decisions regarding the construction of protective structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

In particular, the commission decided:

To immediately contact the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), and the National Police to report signs of a crime—to each agency within the scope of its jurisdiction. To request that the State Audit Service of Ukraine (SASU) conduct a financial and economic audit of the Department of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. To appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to make every effort to complete the project. Propose that the government immediately draft legislation on “resilience plans” and financial discipline for the state and local budgets during martial law.

Thus, the situation regarding the construction of 26 energy infrastructure protection facilities in the Kyiv region remains uncertain: none of the structures have been completed yet, completion deadlines have been repeatedly postponed, and the contractor is requesting additional funding to continue the work.

This was reported by Oleksiy Kucherenko, a People’s Deputy from the Batkivshchyna party and a member of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission on Resilience Plans.

Ukraine is counting on concrete results regarding the strengthening of air defense and support for the energy sector during the G7, “Ramstein,” and Coalition of the Willing meetings. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement, noting that all these events are scheduled to take place in November.

Ukraine has already developed a plan to help the country get through the winter and cope with potential power outages. It calls for strengthening the energy infrastructure, protecting bridges across the Dnipro River, and providing support to people who may be left without electricity.

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