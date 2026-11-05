A woman in the Kyiv region has been charged with inciting the overturning of a bus carrying National Guard troops

Law enforcement officials have notified a 22-year-old woman that she is suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units during the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

According to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect participated in blocking a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, publicly urged those present to overturn a service bus with military personnel inside, and personally rocked the vehicle.

As a result of these unlawful actions, the bus sustained significant mechanical damage. The suspect is charged with violating Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine during a state of emergency.

Source: hromadske.

A court has arrested another suspect in connection with the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the North-Western Sector in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vygivsky explained what consequences the teenager’s parents face for their son’s participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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