In the Kyiv region, the prosecutor's office successfully defended 5.8 hectares of pine forest from development in court
This concerns a state-owned land plot in the Obukhiv community valued at over 28 million hryvnias, which was illegally leased for the construction of an apartment building.
The Obukhiv City Council removed the land from the state forest fund and transferred it to a private company. Subsequently, the plot was reclassified as municipal property, while retaining its designation for residential development.
On November 3, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeals upheld the prosecutor’s office’s appeal and overturned the previous court ruling. The illegality of the removal of state-owned forest lands has been confirmed.
The next step is to enforce the court’s decision and restore the state’s rights to this territory.
In the Vinnytsia region, four officials from one of the forest districts of the Haisyn Forest Administration are suspected of illegally logging valuable tree species, causing the state more than 5.5 million hryvnias in losses. According to the investigation, two foresters and two foremen acted as part of an organized group and received over 3.1 million hryvnias in illicit gains.
In the Tyachiv district, the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” reimbursed the Uhlyanska community budget for over 1.2 million hryvnias in damages caused to the environment as a result of illegal logging. The funds were recovered following a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor’s office after courts of two instances confirmed the validity of the claims.
As a reminder, in the Sumy region, the head of one of the region’s forestry enterprises will stand trial on charges of selling timber at below-market prices. According to the investigation, these actions resulted in the local community losing over 9.1 million hryvnias in revenue.