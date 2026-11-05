This concerns a state-owned land plot in the Obukhiv community valued at over 28 million hryvnias, which was illegally leased for the construction of an apartment building.

The Obukhiv City Council removed the land from the state forest fund and transferred it to a private company. Subsequently, the plot was reclassified as municipal property, while retaining its designation for residential development.

On November 3, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeals upheld the prosecutor’s office’s appeal and overturned the previous court ruling. The illegality of the removal of state-owned forest lands has been confirmed.

The next step is to enforce the court’s decision and restore the state’s rights to this territory.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office