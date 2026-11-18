In the village of Novosilky, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Region, firefighters have completed extinguishing a large-scale fire at a warehouse and seven vehicles that were destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are currently dismantling and dousing the structures to definitively prevent any potential reignition.

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In addition, four private residential homes, a farm building, and another passenger car were damaged by the blast wave.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and power went out in the Poznyaki district.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage reported in four districts; there are casualties.

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