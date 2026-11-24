A lawyer from Kyiv will stand trial in the Kyiv region; according to the investigation, he and an accomplice organized the illegal removal of military personnel from their units. The cost of such “services” averaged 10,000 U.S. dollars.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the pretrial investigation into the case has been completed.

According to investigators, the lawyer presented himself as a “military lawyer,” but in fact did not provide any legal assistance. Instead, he offered military personnel options for deserting their units in various regions of Ukraine.

Together with an accomplice, the man convinced clients that he had influential connections among the military command and possessed information about the inner workings of military units.

The scheme worked as follows: the lawyer would drive to military units in his own car, pick up service members, and, bypassing checkpoints, drive them back to their homes.

The accomplices received payment for their services in cryptocurrency, which they then divided among themselves.

The investigation documented three instances of criminal activity in 2026. The lawyer and his accomplice were notified of charges under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency.

During the pretrial investigation, the lawyer fully admitted his guilt, provided incriminating testimony, and voluntarily transferred 1 million hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, the indictment against the lawyer has been forwarded to the court for trial on the merits. His accomplice remains at large.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the SBU’s Main Directorate in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, with operational support from the SBU’s Counterintelligence Department.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, a 52-year-old Kyiv resident will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been forwarded to the court.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have completed a pretrial investigation into a case involving military personnel extorting and receiving unlawful benefits from company representatives. The money was demanded in exchange for the military unit’s unimpeded acceptance of electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

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