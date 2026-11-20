In the Kyiv region, an indictment was filed against a businessman from Pereyaslav from whom more than 17,000 bottles of counterfeit alcohol, with a total value of over 2.6 million hryvnias, were seized. Detectives from the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Economic Security in Kyiv Oblast have concluded their investigation into the case.

According to the investigation, the man purchased and transported large shipments of counterfeit beverages, which he then sold through his own distribution network. The artisanal alcohol was sold under the guise of expensive imported beverages. The bottles bore labels of well-known global brands, but lacked excise stamps.

The entrepreneur stored the products in two garages that had been converted into warehouses. During searches, detectives seized nearly 8,700 liters of liquid of unknown origin. Forensic analyses confirmed that the beverages were counterfeit and did not meet state quality standards. The court ordered the seized products to be impounded.

The entrepreneur is charged with the illegal acquisition and storage of excise goods for the purpose of sale under Part 1 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Operational support was provided by officers of the Strategic Investigations Department in the Kyiv region of the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Service, while procedural oversight was carried out by prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. This was reported by the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. As a reminder, the distribution of counterfeit alcohol resulting in serious consequences is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Read us on