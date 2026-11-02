Air quality has deteriorated in five communities in the Kyiv region

Moderate levels of fine particulate matter have been recorded in five towns in the Kyiv region. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed and limit prolonged exposure to the outdoors.

These towns are Ivankiv, Bila Tserkva, Vyshneve, Boryspil, and Brovary. Prolonged exposure to the dust may cause breathing difficulties, especially in children, the elderly, and those who are sensitive to irritants.

Residents of these towns are advised to:

keep windows closed;

limit prolonged time outdoors;

drink plenty of water;

turn on an air purifier if possible.

At the same time, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances were detected in other communities in the region. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remains within normal limits.

Overcast weather and a moderate northwesterly wind are promoting air mixing and the dispersion of harmful substances.

Additionally, gamma radiation levels in the Kyiv region correspond to natural background levels. Experts continue to monitor atmospheric air quality.

Source: KOVA

As a reminder, air quality has deteriorated in the Kyiv region—dust has been detected in six settlements.

Previously, it was reported which areas of Kyiv have the best air quality indicators.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

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