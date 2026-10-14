In the Kyiv region, a 58-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of organizing the illegal smuggling of conscripts across Ukraine’s state border.

The cost of the service was $15,000 per person.

According to the investigation, in late August 2026, the suspect organized a scheme to illegally transport men abroad. He enlisted the help of an acquaintance, who was tasked with finding willing participants and assisting in their transport to the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

During a meeting in Kyiv, the man planning to leave was briefed on the smuggling process. He was to be picked up by car from his residence and taken to the border, with assurances that he would be able to cross it without any problems.

On October 1, the suspect received $15,000 near a supermarket in Kyiv. He was detained while handing over the money.

The man is charged with organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border for financial gain. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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