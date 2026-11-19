The memorial will be dedicated to the military pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force who defended the skies over Kyiv and the surrounding region from the very first hours of the full-scale invasion. The memorial is planned to take the form of the fuselage of a Ukrainian fighter jet at the site of fierce battles.

The issue of honoring the memory of these heroes was discussed during a working meeting at the Kyiv Regional State Administration, attended by Zhanna Osypenko, deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration; representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism; the Air Force command; the “Center” Air Command, and the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade “Ghost of Kyiv.”

The meeting participants considered the possibility of enriching the “Kyiv Region: Places of Remembrance” project with information about the fallen pilots, details on the sites of heroic air battles, and an interactive map. Special attention was given to the initiative to erect a memorial monument in the shape of a fighter jet fuselage on the territory of the former Makariv District in the Kyiv region.

“Work on the project has defined priorities and a phased implementation plan. It is important that the initiative has the support of the regional administration and local communities. The next important step will be to discuss the concept with the families of the fallen pilots and involve them in the project. “It is our duty to preserve and pass on to future generations the memory of those who defended the Ukrainian skies at the cost of their own lives,” said Colonel Olena Karabanchuk, head of the Civil-Military Cooperation Department at the “Center” Air Force Command.

Source: “Center” Air Force Command

Plans are underway to erect a memorial near the Hostomel Bridge in honor of fallen sappers.

In Lutsk, a memorial plaque was unveiled in honor of missing border guard Serhiy Bagriy.

In Kyiv, a contract was awarded for the construction of a memorial park at an inflated price of 436.5 million hryvnias.

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