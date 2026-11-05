Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region by order of NEC “Ukrenergo.” While these restrictions are in effect, hourly outage schedules will not be followed.

Currently, utility workers are working to repair the damaged equipment.

The utility company emphasizes that specialists are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the power grid. Residents of the region will be promptly informed of any changes in the power supply schedule.

This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

In some regions of Ukraine, measures to restrict electricity consumption will be in effect throughout the day on November 5 due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their generation capacity due to large-scale and systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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