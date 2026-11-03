Law enforcement officers detained Valentina Moloda, who, during the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, claimed there were alleged “hostages” inside the building and identified herself as a doctor and the owner of the “Med-Prestige” clinic. Three days before the protests, the woman, along with a driver, conducted a reconnaissance of the building, according to law enforcement officials.

Kirill Budanov described the woman’s actions without revealing her last name. According to him, provocative actions may have taken place before the protests began.

“This is a complex situation. I believe we should refrain from subjective assessments. What I can say in general—well, for example—is a very interesting fact. I understand that people were agitated, but there were also instances of provocation. For example, how did it all start? One person, for some reason wearing medical staff attire and having previously acquired an ambulance, along with their driver, spent at least three days prior conducting, let’s say, reconnaissance of this facility. “All of this has been documented, and so on,” explained the head of the Presidential Office.

According to Budanov, during the subsequent investigation, law enforcement officers found materials on the woman’s phone that may indicate premeditated actions. Specifically, these include photographs and messages.

The head of the Office of the President reported that the woman had been communicating with certain Telegram channels, which began mass-distributing the relevant messages.

“There is correspondence with certain Telegram channels that began mass-distributing these messages. I don’t know for certain what the purpose of this was—whether it was for personal reasons, to boost her popularity, or to make some money—but the question remains: who is paying for such services? Or perhaps—after all—it was done with a slightly different, anti-state purpose,” Budanov speculated.

At the same time, he emphasized that the situation in Sofiivska Borshchahivka cannot be explained solely by the actions of possible provocateurs. In his opinion, the incident also demonstrated the presence of social tension and problems that need to be resolved.

“Yes, on the one hand, there are provocateurs, but on the other hand, there is tension in society. She (the woman—ed.) has been detained,” Budanov said.

This was stated by Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemembers who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the suburbs of Kyiv: details of the incident.

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