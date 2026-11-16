A prosecutor in the Kyiv region was fired for being hungover before a court hearing

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for Prosecutors decided to dismiss Igor Kasinyuk, a prosecutor with the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv Oblast, for a gross violation of the rules of prosecutorial ethics. He drank cognac right in the courtroom and then went to participate in the hearing.

“Based on the materials of the disciplinary proceedings, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on January 19 of this year, a judge of the Irpin City Court in Kyiv Oblast filed a complaint with the leadership of the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office regarding the actions of Prosecutor Kasinyuk,” who, prior to the court hearing and during working hours, consumed alcohol on the court premises, after which he represented the prosecution in a case involving theft and robbery.

Kasinyuk himself explained his actions by citing a hangover and the purchase of two 50-gram bottles of cognac; however, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for Prosecutors (KDKP) deemed his behavior brazen and such as to discredit the office of prosecutor and undermine public trust in the prosecutor’s office.

Source: the online publication “Glavkom,” citing a decision by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission for Prosecutors.

Earlier in Odesa, a drunk prosecutor behind the wheel threw a tantrum at the police. And in Kyiv, an intoxicated prosecutor’s office employee caused a major traffic accident.

Mykola Petryshyn, the prosecutor of the Ternopil region, resigned after hosting a drinking party in his office and humiliating his colleagues. He had held the position for only a few days.

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