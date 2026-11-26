At the “Krakivets” border crossing, service members of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment uncovered an attempt to bribe a female border guard. A 51-year-old resident of Kyiv arrived to leave Ukraine. During a document check, it was discovered that the man was missing one of the documents required to cross the state border.

After being informed of the reasons for the refusal, the Kyiv resident placed 500 euros inside his passport and handed it back to the border guard, attempting to influence her decision. The border guard refused to accept the money.

A report was sent to the National Police regarding signs of a criminal offense under Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the offer, promise, or provision of an unlawful benefit to a public official.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine adheres to a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

Since the beginning of 2026, service members of the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment have refused unlawful benefits in 409 cases. The total amount of funds offered exceeded 1.7 million hryvnias. These were offered in both hryvnias and foreign currency. This was reported by the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment. A man who attempted to bribe border guards was detained at the border with Poland.

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